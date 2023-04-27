By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 13:16

Girl injured and two animals tragically KILLED after major fire at fair in Spain Image: Charles Yellow Shutterstock.com

A girl has been injured and two animals killed after a fire broke out inside some of the stables at a fair (Feria Abril) in Seville, Spain.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucía, cited by Antenna 3, on Thursday, April 27, the incident took place at 11.52 pm on the night of Wednesday, April 26.

Official sources said that more than 30 calls were received from witnesses reporting that some tents and boxes at the Seville fairground had caught on fire.

A group of firefighters, local and national police, CECOP, and emergency medical services were quickly mobilised and managed to extinguish the blaze an hour later.

Meanwhile, health services attended to the little girl who suffered some bruises after being run over by one of the animals, that fled when they saw the fire.

She was first attended by the Red Cross and then taken to a health centre for assessment.

The National Police of Spain have now opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the incident.

A statement by the city council of Seville said, “Last night we suffered a tragic fire in the vicinity of the Feria”.

It added, “The rapid action of the public services has been key to resolving this serious incident which resulted in the death of two mules and injuring a girl injured”.

The statement also said that “The top priority now is to find out the causes of the fire and take measures to prevent it from happening again”.