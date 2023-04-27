How will focus on DeFi help Big Eyes Coin in fight with Cardano & Solana?

By Guest Writer • 27 April 2023 • 16:39

Cardano has announced that it has added its wrapped Bitcoin (cBTC) to the Cardano testnet. The introduction of cBTC will be a measure to lure Bitcoin users to the Cardano ecosystem and will simplify the transfer of value across blockchains.

The implementation of cBTC will help add more value to Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem. Cardano’s growth is closely matched by the Solana network, which is building its own ecosystem for DeFi projects and is banking on its high-speed blockchain to gain a foothold in the growing DeFi space.

In this article, we will look at how Cardano and Solana are banking on growing their ecosystems to compete in the crypto world. We will also discuss how Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a crypto that is all the rage at the moment, can catch up with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in the months to come.

DeFi provides an edge to Cardano

Cardano is a blockchain platform that focuses on delivering a secure and scalable environment for the development of decentralised applications (dApps). The network employs a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which offers enhanced energy efficiency and security compared to other blockchain systems. This results in quicker transaction processing and reduced fees.

Furthermore, Cardano’s distinct layered structure segregates the computational and transactional aspects, enabling improved adaptability and scalability. The platform also facilitates smart contracts, which are automated agreements encoded directly into the blockchain, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

Cardano aims to offer a more energy-conscious and cost-effective alternative to existing blockchain networks by supporting smart contracts. This innovative platform has the potential to revolutionise various industries by automating complex processes and transactions, fostering a new era of decentralised solutions.

What makes the Solana Network Special?

Solana is a trailblazing blockchain platform, engineered to offer high-speed and scalable infrastructure for creating and deploying decentralised applications (dApps) and digital currencies. Conceived by Solana Labs, this network is underpinned by a distinctive consensus mechanism known as Proof of History (PoH), which empowers the platform to attain exceptional transaction processing rates and scalability. PoH operates in tandem with a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, ensuring that Solana maintains robust security and decentralisation while processing thousands of transactions each second.

The platform’s design incorporates a range of other novel features, such as Tower BFT, Gulf Stream, and Turbine, which collectively enhance its throughput and minimise latency.

Solana holds the potential to revolutionise diverse sectors by facilitating instantaneous, decentralised solutions capable of catering to the requirements of contemporary applications and extensive user communities.

How can Big Eyes catch up with ADA and SOL?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-focused meme coin presently in its presale phase. This cat-themed meme coin has taken the crypto world by storm, amassing over $34 million in record time. Its objective is to establish an entertaining and interactive platform for meme coin enthusiasts and investors while enhancing the value of the cryptocurrency sector.

The ongoing presale of Big Eyes Coin features a promotional code END300 for those participating in the closing celebrations. This code enables investors to receive up to 300% of BIG tokens on top of their initial investment.

The primary aim of Big Eyes is to generate long-lasting wealth for its community members. The project believes that developing a comprehensive ecosystem for DeFi and dApps is crucial to achieving this objective. The project has introduced NFT cards for its community as part of its efforts. Members can mint and trade NFTs on OpenSea through this initiative.

Key Takeaways

Cardano, Solana, and Big Eyes Coin represent the diverse and innovative landscape of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Cardano, with its energy-efficient proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and layered architecture, offers a secure and scalable infrastructure for decentralised applications. On the other hand, Solana leverages its unique Proof of History consensus mechanism and a suite of technological advancements to provide a high-speed, secure, and scalable environment for dApps and digital assets.

Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin aims to create generational wealth for its community by building a comprehensive ecosystem for DeFi and dApps, while also emphasising environmental conservation efforts.

Overall, Big Eyes Coin’s ecosystem for DeFi adds value to the token and makes it an attractive investment option. Investors looking for the next big thing in meme coins should consider joining the Big Eyes Coin’s presale and becoming part of the community-driven platform that adds value to the crypto industry.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido