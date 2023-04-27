Linda Hall: The Mediterranean diet

By Linda Hall • 27 April 2023 • 10:22

Image - lunamarina/shutterstock

AH! The Mediterranean diet! Is there anything better? Not if you take in every adulatory word written about it in the international media. The funny thing is, though, that the Mediterranean diet I read about is rarely the same one that is common in Spain.

What always bring me up short are the whole grains. Olive oil, check. Vegetables, check. Pulses, check. Nuts, sort of check. Seeds, again just a sort of check because the only seeds commonly eaten in the part of the Mediterranean that I am familiar with are sunflower seeds.

But whole grains? I exclude the young from this because they’ll eat anything, but offer whole grains to a no-longer youthful Spanish person and you will receive a polite refusal and what was once known as an old-fashioned look.

They won’t give brown rice the time of day and white rice must be coloured bright yellow to be edible. That’s why Spanish home cooks cheerfully use E-102 food colouring as it’s cheaper than saffron and gives a better colour. Incidentally, E-102 – which can cause migraine, blurred vision, rhinitis, itching and purple skin patches – is already banned in Norway and Austria.

Never minds, probably Mediterranean Spain has developed immunity to dodgy E-102 so let’s move on to “lean proteins and healthy fats.”

I’ll give you fish and lean protein. Serrano ham has fewer calories than chicken breast and even pork is considered white meat these days. Nor is there a great liking for beef outside cocido, apart from fillet steak or entrecote for high days and holidays.

And I’ll give you healthy fats, too, because there’s not a lot of butter in Mediterranean food although those healthy pulses swim alongside fat-laden chorizo, morcillas and belly of pork.

What everyone forgets about the Spanish Mediterranean diet is that it was once eaten in moderation by people who expected to walk everywhere, who worked hard and practised a frugality imposed on them by hard times.