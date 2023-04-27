By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 18:29
Man dies in Barcelona after being run over by a driver without a licence
Image: Jose-HERNANDEZ-Camera-51 Shutterstock.com
A 79-year-old man has died after being run over by a car in the parking located in Plaza Cataluña, Barcelona.
Officials cited by 20Minutes on Thursday, April 27 said that the incident happened at 8.55 pm on Wednesday, when a driver without a license ran over the man.
The accident was reported and Barcelona Fire Brigade along with units of the Medical Emergency System were rushed to the scene of the accident.
Police said the car was being driven by a woman who has been arrested for reckless homicide and driving without a licence.
Officers stated that the passenger of the vehicle has also been detained as the cooperator, for sitting in a car with a person without a driving licence.
Authorities stated that after the incident, investigation into the case is being conducted by teams from the Police Accident Prevention and Investigation Unit (UIPA) of the Guàrdia Urbana.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
