By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 11:23
Manhunt for person who may be involved in Glasgow teacher’s death
Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com
The police are treating the death as suspicious and are now hunting for a man who is thought to be nine miles away at Mugdock Country Park in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.
They confirmed that both investigations were linked but they say the man involved is “not believed to be any risk to the wider public.”
Ms Sturrock taught primary school children at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow. Headteacher, Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.”
“We will all miss her so much. She was a kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.”
She went on to say “Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs; with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s in one of her many acting roles outside of school.”
“We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death.”
Cheryl Kelly, a Detective Chief Inspector confirmed that police were searching Mugdock County Park and that it was connected to the death of a female in Jura Street, Glasgow. She said, “Enquiries remain ongoing.”
