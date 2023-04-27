Marbella moments with Nicole King: In the loop

By Nicole King • 27 April 2023 • 10:41

Thank you for watching, liking and sharing my shows

I dare reiterate that you could all benefit from remembering these words of wisdom my father imparted to me. “It’s not what you know or who you know that matters, it’s who knows you”. This works on many levels, firstly not to judge the person next to you and to ensure that people are left with a good memory of you. Voracious networking only works in very few circles and Marbella is but a fishpond.

Sharing each other’s information should by nature the lay of the land but as of yet, on many levels, this is a work in progress. I personally find it most rewarding to highlight other people’s positive points, even when they could be considered as “competition”. I chose not to see if this way as we all bring our uniqueness to the table and there is truly something and someone to suit every taste and prerequisite. With this in mind, instead of just getting the information you need from someone or blabbing out your message to anyone you can trap for long enough, first show a genuine interest and a willingness to support their cause, they’ll be more inclined to listen to you when it’s your turn. They’ll also be more inclined to recommend your services.

Curiously last week’s guests were mostly introductions by previous guests.

Our first interview of #MN393 is courtesy of Marie Noelle Erize of Marie-Noelle Communications and what a subject! Luis Ponce of Marbella Mountain Resorts talks of his exclusive mansion rentals ranging from 3,000-9000 euros a day! #VivaMarbella

Thanks to Kate Hill we welcome Delia and Morten Olsen of Pure Nordic Water, energising our bodies from the inside out with apparently one of the best drinking water for our health on the market.

Although I’m not a big fan of fine dining in general, I do think it’s worth taking you to Boho Club Marbella to share my experience. Thanks to the invitation by Pilar I got to savour delights and not be hungry when I left. Usually, this type of eating evokes the “Emperor’s new clothes” reaction but this was certainly not the case with the experience at Boho Club Marbella. With thanks to Pilar for the invitation!

Another introduction, this time from Filip Bovin, brings Tero Keski-Valkama to the show; he’s an AI specialist looking to create a community with like-minded professionals. My CIT Marbella guest was Dra. Patricia López, Oral Surgeon at Hospiten, is qualified to fix your face and do beauty treatments, with the necessary know-how. And to finish off, a true grand finale, international singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer, Yanela Brooks! A must to watch, – www.yanelabrooks.com

A new show airs tonight at the new peak time of 9.30pm on RTV Marbella with more guests and recordings to help keep you in the loop.

PS – I’m really congested with my allergies and feeling a bit “dim”, so I hope there aren’t too many faux pas in this week’s #MarbellaMoments, if so, sorry xo