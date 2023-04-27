More than 600 kilos of sardines will be offered FREE on the beach in Malaga’s La Cala de Mijas

By Chris King • 27 April 2023 • 17:39

Image of sardines cooking at a beach in Malaga. Credit: joserpizarro/Shutterstock.com

Residents and tourists in the municipality of La Cala de Mijas in Malaga will be able to tuck into more than 600 kilos of free sardines on Labour Day.

As announced this Wednesday, April 26, Mijas Town Council will celebrate Labour Day in Spain next Monday 1 with its traditional ‘sardinada’, to be held in the municipality of La Cala de Mijas. Freshly-cooked sardines will be offered to locals and visitors.

A total of 600 kilos will be cooked and distributed among the attendees. Tamara Vera, the councillor responsible for the feast of fish, explained that: “the sardines will be free for everyone and can be enjoyed on a day with live music from 12 midday and with a good atmosphere”.

Josele González, the mayor of Mijas highlighted that: “almost an extra 100 kilos of sardines will be cooked compared to last year when around 2,500 plates of sardines were distributed”.

He continued: “This year there will be a few more and, in addition, we are going to recover the tradition of the municipal workers who will be responsible for doing the work of skewering the sardines in the traditional way, on the sand, offering us those spectacular photographs of all the sardines placed on the beach in our Cala de Mijas“.

This activity always arouses great interest and attracts many visitors to the event. In addition to the free sardines, there will be live music and a large marquee providing shade.

“This marquee gives the possibility of having musical activities to complement the sardinada, and, in a way, this festival becomes a great family event. Anyone who has come to the sardine festival in previous years will have noted the great atmosphere that exists on this festive day,” added the councillor.

“The recently renovated Neighbourhood Association Santa Teresa will be responsible for running the bar, which will have popular prices,” she added. Residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy this party well into the afternoon, as reported by mijascommunication.com.