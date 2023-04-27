By Anna Ellis • 27 April 2023 • 12:23
Nijar to launch its surveillance and lifeguard service from mid June. Image: Lifeguard Spain / Facebook.
The implementation of the Lifeguard Plan in the municipal area will cover almost all the beaches that are included in the Natural Park, from the Gabo de Gata lighthouse to Agua Amarga.
To serve this vast expanse of coastline, Níjar will have 29 qualified lifeguards, all-terrain vehicles, semi-rigid boats, watchtowers and aid posts. They will also offer a wide range of technical resources, including defibrillators to life-saving roads, and even elements floating to facilitate the rest of practitioners of kayaking and other water sports.
Normal surveillance hours will be from 11:00.AM to 8:00.PM.
The lifeguards will hoist the corresponding flag indicating the state of the sea at the start of the day.
The attendance display flags can be either green, indicating safe bathing sea conditions, yellow, indicating bathing with caution, or red, indicating bathing is prohibited or very dangerous.
