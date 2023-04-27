By Max Greenhalgh • 27 April 2023 • 8:43

Nude landlord no excuse for not paying rent rules court IMAGE CREDIT: Shutterstock

A Court in Germany rules complaint of a nude landlord is not an excuse for missing rent payments.

A German court has said that a landlord sunbathing naked in the courtyard of his building was not a good enough reason for tenants to miss or reduce their rent payments.

The case involved a building in a residential district of Frankfurt, which included an office floor rented by a human resources company.

The company withheld rent because it objected to the landlord sunbathing naked. In response, the landlord sued.

The Frankfurt state court on Wednesday sided with the landlord by rejecting the company’s argument by insisting “the usability of the rented property was not impaired by the plaintiff sunning himself naked in the courtyard”.

The court said that the spot where the landlord sunbathed could only be seen from the rented office by leaning far out of the window.

It said in a statement that it couldn’t see an “inadmissible, deliberately improper effect on the property”.

It also said the tenant failed to prove that he took the stairs to the courtyard unclothed. “On the contrary, the plaintiff stated credibly that he always wore a bathrobe which he only took off just before the sun lounger,” it said.