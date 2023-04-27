By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 9:17

Only Fans Star in TRAGIC death in America. Credit: II.studio/Shutterstock.com

Kim Kardashian lookalike and only fans star Christina Ashten Gourkani, who was better known as Ahten G, 34 has died.

Her family announced she had passed away after having a cardiac arrest hours after she had undergone plastic surgery on April 20.

Last week a family member wrote a post on Facebook which said “Our family needs a miracle to happen today please pray for a healthy heart we need all the blessings we can get right now.”

But despite the efforts of medical staff in California Christina tragically passed away. Her family said her “sudden and tragic death” on April 20 is being probed after a “medical procedure took a turn for the worse.”

Christina’s family received a frantic phone call in the early hours of Thursday last week and they rushed to be at her bedside. They said it was a “living nightmare” watching Christina’s health get worse after she suffered from a cardiac arrest.

They also said: “It is with deep sorrow and an immensely broken heart that we have to share the most shattering unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani.”

The family have also set up a gofundme page to pay for her funeral which is due to take place on May 4.