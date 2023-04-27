Reintroducing VAT for tourist shopping ‘an own goal’ UK business leaders said

By Linda Hall • 27 April 2023 • 14:08
BURBERRY: Chairman Gerry Murphy lamented end of tax-free shopping for tourists
Photo credit: CC/Ashauk1
“It makes the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe,” Murphy added.
The criticism came during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to a Business Connect meeting in London when he was quizzed about the measure introduced while he was Chancellor.
The Burberry boss told the prime minister that it appeared “somewhat perverse” that the VAT refund for tourists was removed on the day the UK left the single market.
“Leaving the EU has had a significant effect on trade,” Murphy said, claiming that the UK was experiencing “by far” the weakest recovery from the pandemic compared with other major economies.
A group of business leaders have now called for the reintroduction of tax-free shopping for overseas tourists.
In a letter to the UK’s Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, retail, hospitality and tourism chiefs maintained that reinstating the VAT concession would benefit both businesses and the taxpayer.
Tax-free shopping would bring a multi-billion-pound boost to the economy, they argued.
“The cost of 20 per cent VAT refunds would be outweighed by the enormous benefits of encouraging more visitors to Britain,” they said.
