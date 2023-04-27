Seven men and three women arrested for murder in West London after house break-in

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 1:19
10 arrested in murder investigation.
Yesterday morning at 5.15 am on Wednesday, April 26, police responded to calls of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, where a man was discovered in the street with serious injuries, according to The Mirror.
In attendance with the police were paramedics and an air ambulance crew, who treated a man who was seriously injured. Despite medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
Police are trying to locate and notify the victim’s next of kin. A post mortem has been arranged to confirm the man’s cause of death.
Authorities have already detained 10 people in total, seven men and three women, on suspicion of murder, they remain in police custody as investigations are ongoing.
Metropolitan Police referred to the incident as ‘shocking’ and have appealed to members of the public for more information.
The area has been closed off to allow forensic officers to gather evidence from the scene.
Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan of the Criminal Investigation Department, said, ‘this is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns.
He added, ‘I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,’ before asking anyone with information to come forward.
A Cabinet Member for Safety at Hounslow Council, Ajmer Grewal said, ‘We are saddened to hear of the death of a man in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford this morning.
‘We know police are making urgent inquiries and have made several arrests.’
