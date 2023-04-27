Sisters, act: Vatican announces women can vote in synod for first time

By Betty Henderson • 27 April 2023 • 11:00

The Pope celebrated Earth Day with a message of hope for the planet.

POPE Francis broke tradition in a historic move on Wednesday, April 26 as the Vatican announced that women will be given voting rights at an upcoming meeting of bishops in October.

In a move that has been praised by many as a significant step forward, five religious sisters will be permitted to cast votes at the synod, which is an advisory body for the papacy.

This decision marks a significant shift in the Roman Catholic Church, which has been heavily dominated by men for centuries. The Women’s Ordination Conference praised the reform, calling it “a significant crack in the stained glass ceiling”.

Pope Francis also announced that 70 non-clerical members of the religious community will be given voting rights, in another break from tradition that will make the synod more inclusive.

The Pope hopes that half of these new members will be women, with a particular emphasis on including young people.

The decision to allow women to vote at the synod in October is another important step towards gender equality in the Church. Although women have been allowed to attend the gathering as observers in the past, they have never been given voting rights.

This groundbreaking move has not come without resistance, with some parts of the Church likely to push back against the decision.

However, it is clear that Pope Francis is committed to making the Church more representative and inclusive, and this is just the beginning of a new era for the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis has become known for his progressive and inclusive views, and his decision to allow women to vote at the upcoming meeting of bishops in October is just the latest example of his commitment to change.

Since his election as Pope in 2013, he has taken several steps to reform the Church and make it more relevant to people’s lives.

The Pope has returned to regular duties at the Vatican after suffering from a health scare several weeks ago.