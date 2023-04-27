By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 15:38

Spain´s Juan Carlos I allegedly has a secret daughter with an aristocrat Image: Imaxe-Press Shutterstock.com

Recent revelations by journalists in Spain allege that former king Juan Carlos I has a fourth daughter from an extramarital affair with another aristocrat.

After Spanish journalist Pilar Eyre alleged in February 2023, that former king Juan Carlos I had a daughter from an extramarital relationship, two more journalists including José María Olmo and David Fernández have now written a book, making the same accusations.

According to El Periodico on Thursday, April 27, the book titled ‘King Corp. El imperio nunca contado de Juan Carlos I’ is an investigative work that reveals assets, businesses, friendships, and even a secret daughter of the former king of Spain.

As per the details mentioned in the book, Juan Carlos I had a fourth daughter from an extramarital affair with an aristocrat slightly older than him.

The book reveals that her name is Alejandra, she is married, has a son, and never claimed any inheritance rights.

The authors of the book also state that “this blood relationship between Alejandra and Juan Carlos I is known to all members of the royal family”.

It also stated that “The unacknowledged daughter of Juan Carlos I belongs to a family of aristocrats well connected to power and never suffered economic hardship”.

They allege that “When Alejandre was born, her father was 70 years old and that she was informed of who her father was and both have a relationship, with displays of affection and generosity.”