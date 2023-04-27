By Max Greenhalgh • 27 April 2023 • 12:18
Steven Spielberg admits he regrets the changes he made to ET Image Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com
Legendary film director Steven Spielberg has spoken about the changes he made in a 20-year anniversary edition of ET and how he now regrets the changes.
Speaking at Time’s 100 Summit in New York City, Spielberg expressed regret over taking out guns from a later release of his 1982 sci-fi blockbuster ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. In the 20th anniversary edition, agents had their firearms replaced with walkie-talkies.
“That was a mistake,” he said on stage. “I never should have done that. ET is a product of its era. No film should be revised based on the lenses we now are, either voluntarily, or being forced to peer through.”
He added: “I should have never messed with the archives of my own work, and I don’t recommend anyone do that. All our movies are a kind of a signpost of where we were when we made them, what the world was like and what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there. So I really regret having that out there.”
The director was also asked about the re-editing of Roald Dahl’s work which has included changing the words “fat” to “enormous” and “ugly and beastly” to just “beastly”.
The director commented: “For me, it is sacrosanct. It’s our history, it’s our cultural heritage. I do not believe in censorship in that way.”
