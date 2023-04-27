Sudan standoff: Germany says British presence stalled other countries’ rescue efforts

By Betty Henderson • 27 April 2023 • 15:00

German forces have ended their Sudan evacuation mission after airlifting more than 700 people to safety. Photo credit: Auswärtiges Amt (via Facebook)

GERMAN political sources accused the UK of delaying other European countries’ rescue efforts during the current crisis in Sudan on Thursday, April 27.

According to the sources, the unannounced presence of British military personnel in Sudan without permission caused anger among the Sudanese army. They then refused access to the airfield to other countries hoping to airlift their citizens to safety.

Negotiations to use the airfield meant that German rescuers “lost at least half a day” during a crucial window of opportunity during the war-torn country’s ceasefire.

However, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied the allegations, calling them “complete nonsense.” The MoD stated that the UK had permission to land in Sudan, and their efforts did not delay any other country’s rescue mission.

The UK also said that it had worked extremely closely with its French, US, and German partners, who facilitated access to the airfield throughout the week. The UK government says it remains grateful to the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Despite the UK’s denial, German military leaders are still said to be “not amused”. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius took a jab at the UK government’s handling of the crisis, stating, “How shall I put it diplomatically? They ignored what the Sudanese had stipulated”.

The German rescue mission has now ended, having airlifted more than 700 people to safety. 197 of those rescued by German military forces were German nationals, while the remaining more than 1000 passengers were nationals of German allied countries.

The recent crisis in Sudan has been sparked by the military coup that took place in October 2021, which saw the military take control of the country once again.The country is currently governed by a military government, headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

A stand-off between al-Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, from a different branch of the armed forces caused the current crisis which saw fighting break out on streets across the country, including in Khartoum, the capital.

Countries from across the world have been scrambling to evacuate their nationals for the last two weeks.