Tom Daley’s husband on trial for nightclub assault on TV presenter

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 14:20

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black. Credit: Dustin lance Black/Twitter

The husband of former Olympian, Tom Daley, 28, is facing trial, after accusations he assaulted a woman in a nightclub.

Dustin Lance Black, 48, appeared before magistrates in Westminster on Thursday, April 27 after allegedly attacking a female TV host, according to Metro.

Black is an American screenwriter and director who won an Oscar in 2009 for his screenplay Milk, and has pleaded not guilty to the accusation. Dustin Black and Tom Daley were married in 2017 and have a son.

The alleged attack concerns BBC Three female presenter Teddy Edwardes, 32, during an argument at a Soho nightclub on August 18, 2022.

Speaking of the incident last year on Instagram, Ms Edwardes said, ‘I went out for a couple of quiet drinks with my friends last night, nothing crazy, and I bumped into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who… pretty much unprovoked he threw an entire drink over me in Freedom.

‘I didn’t have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, it wasn’t that violent, he got a little tap on the back of the head.’

Another source claimed that someone ‘punched’ Mr Black ‘in the back of the head’.

Edwardes later commented that she was ejected from the club but added, ‘I have to add that Tom Daley was lovely throughout he was just trying to defuse the situation.’

Mr Black appeared via video link, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today where he confirmed his address in Los Angeles and pleaded not guilty to beating Miss Edwardes.

The court has ruled for him to be released on unconditional bail, with a trial date set for August 8.

The incident happened at the Freedom nightspot in Soho where both Black and Daley were present, during the altercation Mr black had repeatedly called the police.