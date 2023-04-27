By Max Greenhalgh • 27 April 2023 • 13:53

Train drivers set to strike on FA Cup final day. Image: RMT.

Train driver union, Aslef, announced strikes will continue including one on FA Cup final day.

Members of Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Alsef), will strike on May 12 and 31, as well as June 3, when Wembley hosts Manchester City and Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The union said it has rejected a ‘risible’ 4 per cent pay offer from the 16 train companies.

Mick Whelan, General Secretary of the union said drivers have not had a pay rise since 2019: ‘Our executive committee met this morning and rejected a risible proposal we received from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

‘The proposal – of just 4 per cent – was clearly not designed to be accepted as inflation is still running north of 10 per cent and our members at these companies have not had an increase for four years.

‘The RDG, in turn, rejected our proposals to modernise Britain’s railways and help them run more efficiently, for passengers and for businesses, in the 21st century.

‘Consequently, we have today announced three more days of strike action on Friday, May 12, Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3 at the companies with which we are in dispute, and which are letting down passengers, and taxpayers, so badly.

‘We are also withdrawing non-contractual overtime from Monday, May 15 to Saturday 20 inclusive, as well as on Saturday, May 13 and Thursday, June 1.’

Football fans took to social media to vent their frustrations.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Train strikes on the day of the FA Cup final. Nightmare scenario for both sets of fans who rely on public transport.’

One other said: ‘Brilliant that, target the people that need the trains the most on that weekend.’