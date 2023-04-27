Trump’s NFTs Surge 2526% As Signuptoken.com Pulls Investors: Is Polygon Threatened?

By Guest Writer • 27 April 2023 • 12:30

The sales of Trump NFTs, a collection of digital trading cards featuring the former US President Donald Trump, have seen an impressive 2526% increase in sales in just 24 hours, raising questions about the impact of Trump’s return to social media and a possible run for office in 2024.

Is this good news for Polygon (MATIC), the blockchain where the Trump NFTs are available to trade on the OpenSea NFT Marketplace?

In other news, Signuptoken.com, a community-driven cryptocurrency, continues to attract the attention of investors with its unique approach, attractive offers, and potential benefits.

Trump, NFTs and Polygon

The recent surge and decline in the performance of the Trump NFT collection appear to have been influenced by two significant events. The first event was the announcement made by former US President Donald Trump, launching the new Series 2 of the Trump NFT collection on Tuesday.

The initial collection, Series 1, included 45,000 NFTs on the Polygon blockchain, with 13,956 owners. Interestingly, 65% of these accounts held more than one NFT. The newly launched Series 2 comprises 47,000 collectibles.

An unintended outcome of this is that it added to Polygon’s popularity as a minting ground for NFTs.

The second event was the resolution of the Dominion v. Fox News defamation lawsuit, with the media giant paying $787.5 million. While this event may not be directly linked to the Trump NFT surge, it could have indirectly impacted the NFTs.

NFTs 101: Everything you need to know

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets tokenised via a blockchain. They have unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from other tokens. NFTs can be traded and exchanged for cryptocurrencies, money, or other NFTs based on the value the market and their owners have placed on them.

For example, you can tokenise an image of a banana and use an exchange to create an NFT. Some people might value it at millions, while others might find it worthless.

The key difference between NFTs and cryptocurrencies is that while two cryptocurrencies from the same blockchain are interchangeable (i.e., fungible), two NFTs from the same blockchain can look identical but are not interchangeable.

Signuptoken.com: The community-driven Cryptocurrency with massive potential

Signuptoken.com is a unique cryptocurrency that offers protection against potential hacks and price fluctuations thanks to its community-driven approach. The platform draws its value from the strength of the community, and users can participate by simply registering their email addresses.

The best part? There’s no need to engage in a presale or make any purchases yet. By signing up, users can potentially earn billions in cryptocurrency and be among the first to receive a notification when Signuptoken.com goes live.

Signuptoken.com has also launched a referral system that rewards users for inviting their friends to register. As users move up the referral leaderboard, they’ll have a better chance of benefiting from early membership standings. With Signuptoken.com, the potential for massive profits is within reach.

The NFT sector continues to grow, with Trump NFTs leading the pack in popularity. However, the floor price drop shows that the market is not immune to volatility, and investors should tread carefully. On the other hand, Signuptoken.com presents an excellent opportunity for investors to earn massive profits in the cryptocurrency space.

Its community-driven approach and referral system provide a level of protection against potential risks.

Join, Share, and Earn Via Signuptoken.Com’s Referral Program

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido