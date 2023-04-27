Tucker Carlson breaks silence on departure from Fox News

By David Laycork • 27 April 2023 • 15:24

Image of Tucker Carlson. Credit: Gage Skidmore - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Tucker Carlson has spoken for the first time since leaving Fox News.

Tucker Carlson has taken to Twitter in the early hours of April 27, in his first message after leaving Fox News.

Having left the show on Monday without explanation, Carlson, who was a major star on the network, has remained largely silent. Some news outlets have since reported that he had been fired on direct order from Rupert Murdoch, but Fox News also said in an official statement that there had been a mutual agreement to separate.

Tucker Carlson, who had amassed a large following, appealing to conservative Americans has been accused by voices on the left of Xenophobic and other bigoted rhetoric.

However, Carlson seemed to denounce somewhat his participation in what he described in his Twitter video as: “stupid debates”, adding: “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Fox News so far have not said why they parted ways with Carlson. Still, it comes soon after they had settled a lawsuit worth $787.5m with voting equipment company Dominion over allegations Fox had made regarding election rigging.

Carlson does not have an immediate replacement and his slot will be filled with a rota of guest hosts until a permanent one is found. But Carlson has implied that this will not be the last we will see of him as he looks to tackle what he sees as a skewed political discourse in America.