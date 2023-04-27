Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan taken ill while on live TV

By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 11:57

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan taken ill while on live TV Credit: e lamoncloa.gob.es/Ministry of the Presidency. Government of Spain

The Turkish president has been forced to cancel election campaign events.

He was on live TV being interviewed when a camera focused in on one of his interviewers who was looking worried and began to rise from his chair. The camera then went out of shot completely and the broadcast was cut.

But Erdogan later confirmed he had caught a cold following the intense work he was putting into his election campaign.

He tweeted “Today I will rest at home upon the advice of my doctors…with God’s permission, we will continue our campaign from tomorrow onwards. His place at campaign events today is being attended by vice-president, Fuat Oktay.

Some events were cancelled, and these included attending the opening ceremony of part of a Russian-funded nuclear power plant in southern Turkey. It is said he will attend this presentation by video link. He was also due to attend a nearby rally.

The party and presidential elections are due to be held in Turkey on May 14. A six-party opposition is challenging Erdogan’s 20 years in power. And there are polls that are giving his main opposition challenger a slight lead.

The Turkish people are said to be discontent with the ongoing economic crisis and the government’s slow response to the earthquakes in February when more than 50,000 people were killed.