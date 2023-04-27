Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan taken ill while on live TV

By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 11:57
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan taken ill while on live TV
Credit: e lamoncloa.gob.es/Ministry of the Presidency. Government of Spain
He was on live TV being interviewed when a camera focused in on one of his interviewers who was looking worried and began to rise from his chair. The camera then went out of shot completely and the broadcast was cut.
But Erdogan later confirmed he had caught a cold following the intense work he was putting into his election campaign.
He tweeted “Today I will rest at home upon the advice of my doctors…with God’s permission, we will continue our campaign from tomorrow onwards. His place at campaign events today is being attended by vice-president, Fuat Oktay.
Some events were cancelled, and these included attending the opening ceremony of part of a Russian-funded nuclear power plant in southern Turkey. It is said he will attend this presentation by video link. He was also due to attend a nearby rally.
The party and presidential elections are due to be held in Turkey on May 14. A six-party opposition is challenging Erdogan’s 20 years in power. And there are polls that are giving his main opposition challenger a slight lead.
The Turkish people are said to be discontent with the ongoing economic crisis and the government’s slow response to the earthquakes in February when more than 50,000 people were killed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.