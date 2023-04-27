Uber offering coach rides for the royal coronation

By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 12:56
Uber offering coach rides for the coronation.
Credit Wolfgang Zwanzger/Shutterstock.com
Whether it’s making a King Charles bust in chocolate or decorating the house using red, white, and blue, the British people can always be relied upon to make the most of a royal celebration.
Now Uber has got into the act by offering a ride you might not have much chance of experiencing under normal circumstances.
A special carriage has been designed to look like a royal carriage with plush seats, embroidered throws and cushions and four white horses to take you on a journey through Dulwich Park, London.
General manager at Uber, Andrew Brem, said: “What better way to celebrate one of the most significant events of 2023 than by riding like King Charles III in a horse-drawn carriage.”
“We’re always looking for ways to add a little Under Magic to peoples journey’s, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the Coronation Carriage to Uber.”
The rides can be booked through the Uber App between the 3 and 5 of May. Uber has also confirmed that for every ride taken a donation will be made to Spana, a UK charity which helps to support the welfare of working animals.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
