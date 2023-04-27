Ukrainian who collaborated with Russia has been killed in Melitopol

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 13:19
Image of the Ukrainian flag.
Credit: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock.com
An explosion in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol has reportedly killed 42-year-old Oleksandr Mishchenko, a pro-Russian collaborator, according to The Telegraph, Thursday, April 27.
Mishchenko was believed to have been working for Russian occupying forces who have set up a ‘law enforcement agency’ within the town.
The apartment block where he lived was subjected to an improvised explosive device that was detonated in the entrance of the building, he is understood to have died of his wounds later in hospital.
Ivan Fedorov, the exiled Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, commented on the explosion, ‘It was quite powerful. We are aware that it targeted a collaborator who had been working with local law enforcement.
The attack has been confirmed by both pro-Russian, as well as Ukrainian military sources in Odesa.
Video footage was posted by pro-Russian online media and depicted police officers investigating the scene of the explosion and its aftermath, showing burnt-out vehicles, and broken glass all around the area.
Melitopol has recently seen an increase in attacks from pro-Ukrainian partisan group activity, in preparation for the soon-expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.