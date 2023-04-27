Ukrainian who collaborated with Russia has been killed in Melitopol

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 13:19

A Ukrainian man who worked with Russian occupying forces has been killed in what is believed to be a targeted explosion.

An explosion in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol has reportedly killed 42-year-old Oleksandr Mishchenko, a pro-Russian collaborator, according to The Telegraph, Thursday, April 27.

Mishchenko was believed to have been working for Russian occupying forces who have set up a ‘law enforcement agency’ within the town.

The apartment block where he lived was subjected to an improvised explosive device that was detonated in the entrance of the building, he is understood to have died of his wounds later in hospital.

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, commented on the explosion, ‘It was quite powerful. We are aware that it targeted a collaborator who had been working with local law enforcement.

The attack has been confirmed by both pro-Russian, as well as Ukrainian military sources in Odesa.

Video footage was posted by pro-Russian online media and depicted police officers investigating the scene of the explosion and its aftermath, showing burnt-out vehicles, and broken glass all around the area.

Melitopol has recently seen an increase in attacks from pro-Ukrainian partisan group activity, in preparation for the soon-expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.