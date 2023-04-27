Vladimir Putin survives ASSASSINATION attempt by Ukraine

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 14:41
survivor: Vladimir Putin.
Credit: Ververidis Vasilis/Shutterstock
On Sunday, April 23, it is alleged that Ukrainian forces launched a drone with the intention of taking out President Putin as he made a rare visit to the Rudnevo industrial estate near Moscow, according to Metro.
Ukrainian agents had targeted the new Rudnevo Industrial Estate, near Moscow, which the Russian leader was scheduled to visit that day, but reportedly the drone ‘crashed a few miles short of their target.’
The kamikaze UJ-22 drone was laden with 17 kilograms of C4 plastic explosives and was launched from Ukraine on Sunday.
According to an online message by Ukrainian activist Yuriy Romanenko, the mission failed when the drone crashed a few miles away.
Romanenko, who allegedly has close links with Kyiv’s intelligence services, claims that Ukrainian secret service agents had received ‘information’ about Putin’s movements.
It is said that the drone crashed 12 miles east of the intended target in a village called Voroskogo.
Romanenko continued his statement ‘Putin we are getting closer. Everyone saw the news about the drone that flew to Moscow, but did not explode?’
‘Last week, our intelligence officers received information about Putin’s trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo. Accordingly, our kamikaze drone took off, which flew through all the air defences of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park.’
Sergej Sumlenny, a commentator on Ukraine told Bild: ‘It is clear that a precision strike against the Russian head of state with a kamikaze drone is an almost impossible action. But the very fact that such a drone would reach a place where Putin plans to stay is a slap in the face for the Russian dictator.’
In 2017, Putin admitted that there had been five assassination attempts made against him and that the reason for his success was that he personally took care of his own security.
No official statement from Kyiv has been received on this latest assassination claim.
