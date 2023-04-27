Woman’s remains found next to suitcase in Benahavis, Malaga

By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 12:33

Woman’s remains found next to suitcase in Benhavis, Malaga Image: Ivanb Photo Shutterstock.com

The skeletal remains of a woman have been found next to an open suitcase in Benahavis, Malaga.

The remains were found in a landfill in Benahavis with several rubbish containers. The police have also seized a number of mops and radial saw discs from the area, and they have been sent off to be analysed.

The investigation is now focused on identifying the remains found in the Malaga province. It is thought to be a woman aged between 20 to 50 years old. It is thought she could have suffered a violent death although the bones that have already been analysed, including the skull, the pelvis and several long bones don’t show any injuries.

The problem with identifying the exact date of death is that she could have died many years ago, but the police are studying their missing person database for people reported missing at least a decade ago.

This death follows another mystery death which occurred in Manilva in February 2022. A group of cleaners discovered a homemade coffin covered by earth. They wanted to throw the box away, but it was too heavy, so they decided to open it and take out the contents. What they found was a box full of sand covering a mummified body which was also thought to be a woman.