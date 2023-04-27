Woman’s remains found next to suitcase in Benahavis, Malaga

By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 12:33
Woman’s remains found next to suitcase in Benhavis, Malaga
Image: Ivanb Photo Shutterstock.com
The remains were found in a landfill in Benahavis with several rubbish containers. The police have also seized a number of mops and radial saw discs from the area, and they have been sent off to be analysed.
The investigation is now focused on identifying the remains found in the Malaga province. It is thought to be a woman aged between 20 to 50 years old. It is thought she could have suffered a violent death although the bones that have already been analysed, including the skull, the pelvis and several long bones don’t show any injuries.
The problem with identifying the exact date of death is that she could have died many years ago, but the police are studying their missing person database for people reported missing at least a decade ago.
This death follows another mystery death which occurred in Manilva in February 2022. A group of cleaners discovered a homemade coffin covered by earth. They wanted to throw the box away, but it was too heavy, so they decided to open it and take out the contents. What they found was a box full of sand covering a mummified body which was also thought to be a woman.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.