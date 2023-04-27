Zoo wants human scarecrows in Blackpool, UK

By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 9:58
Zoo advertising for human scarecrows
Credit: Immanuel Giel/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
But it also has a zoo which is one of the top animal parks in the UK. They house over 1000 animals that include Giraffes, Elephants, Penguins and Monkeys.
Tourists visiting the zoo often want to have a rest and some refreshments as do the animals but there is a problem.
Seagulls are swooping down on unsuspecting people and animals to steal food and it’s becoming a serious nuisance.
This has led to Blackpool Zoo advertising for humans to dress up as large birds to help chase away the seagulls.
Zoo bosses said the candidates would join the “Visitor Services” team as “seagull deterrents” In the advert it says Those taking on the roles would need to be “outgoing” and “comfortable wearing a bird costume.”
The advert reads: “At Blackpool Zoo, it goes without saying that we love all animals! And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls.”
“However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures! We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas, which is why we are looking for a team of people to join our Visitor’s Services team as ‘Seagull Deterrents.’”
“If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, email your cover letter to us.”
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
