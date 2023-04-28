By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 11:29

BREAKING Chairman of the BBC resigns

Richard Sharp has resigned as chairman of the BBC.

The resignation comes after the BBC chair was investigated and it was found he had breached the government’s code for public appointments.

This was due to his failure to declare his role in helping to obtain a guarantor for a loan to Boris Johnson.

Mr Sharp said that the breach was “inadvertent”, but as the matter had been a “distraction” for the BBC he has resigned this morning. He said, “To chair this incredible organisation has been an honour.” And he confirmed he will stay on as chair until a replacement is found.

The row over the guarantor to the £800,000 loan to Mr Johnson had been going on since February. He was reported to have helped his friend just weeks before Boris Johnson’s appointment Mr Sharp.

Rishi Sunak meanwhile told reporters, “Richard Sharp went through an independent appointments progress at the time that I had nothing to do with – he was appointed before I was prime minister.”

“But also the chair of public appointments has asked a leading KC to review-to re-review – that appointments process so there is not much I can say more that’s ongoing, but it’s right that the process concludes.”

Mr Sharp previously faced scrutiny over his impartiality when Match of the Day presenter, Gary Lineker was taken off air for his tweets over the government’s immigration policy.