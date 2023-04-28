BOLLARDS: Couple fimed having revenge sex over parking row with neighbours

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 12:26

Caught Out. credit: mi-brami/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

A parking feud between neighbours took a bizarre turn when one couple brazenly had sex next to the offending bollard.

After being arrested by Dorset police, Lee McConnell, 28, was ordered to pay compensation on Thursday, April 27, for indecent exposure in a lewd act of defiance against his neighbour 68-year-old Wendy Bryant, as reported by Metro.

Neighbours, Lee McConnell and Wendie Bryant fell out after over parking rights outside their homes in a sleepy cul-de-sac in Blandford, Dorset.

Problems began shortly The McConnells moved in around two years ago when Mr McConnell decided to park his VW Transporter campervan in Mrs Bryant’s designated parking space.

Tensions escalated prompting one magistrate, Siobhan Oxley to comment, ‘The victim and the defendant are neighbours and there is a strained relationship. Mrs Bryant has an allocated parking space outside the defendant’s house.’

She explained how on September 23, 2022, Mr McConnell had parked his vehicle in her space, the prosecution continued, ‘She asked the partner of the defendant if she could pass on the message not to do it again.

‘That day, the defendant knocked on her door and accused her of upsetting his newborn baby.

‘This prompted her to buy a drop parking bollard at a cost of £72 to put on her parking space.’

Some weeks later Mrs Bryant noticed the bollard had been damaged, after which she installed a CCTV camera.

In a bizarre act of defiance, Mr McConnell and his partner Dani decided to shock their neighbours. CCTV evidence showed the defendant completely naked aside from a pair of flip-flops.

The couple then had sex up against the outside wall of their home before they moved over to the parking space. They then proceeded to have sex over the 2ft bollard. After about three minutes they returned to their house.

When Mrs Bryant became aware of the CCTV footage she became so shocked she had to go to the doctors to get medication to deal with the upset. The police were alerted, and Mr McConnell was charged with indecent exposure.

Yesterday Weymouth Magistrates ordered him to pay £250 for causing his neighbour distress. He was also given an 18-month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Other residents of the cul de sac have since shunned the McConnells, and they have since put their semi-detached house up for sale.