BREAKING: Footage of a man stopping knife attack in bank emerges in Malaga town of Fuengirola

BREAKING: Footage of a man stopping knife attack in bank emerges

Incredible footage emerges of man successfully tackling a knife-wielding criminal in a Fuegirola bank.

Footage has been posted on Instagram in the last hour, April 28, showing a man taking down a would-be bank robber. The criminal was rendered impotent in an act of heroism, in what appears to be a bank in the Malaga town of Fuengirola.

The hero is seen seizing the hand holding the knife before taking the would-be robber to the floor, at which point other people in the bank come to his aid.

The Instagram account, fuengirolasequeja, on which the video was posted commented:

“Immigrant confronts a man who tried to rob a bank with a knife. When they complain that immigrants only come to take benefits, I have not seen anyone dare to take the knife except this man. He deserves residency at least, bravo”.

