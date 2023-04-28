BREAKING: Footage of a man stopping knife attack in bank emerges in Malaga town of Fuengirola

By David Laycork • 28 April 2023 • 23:16
BREAKING: Footage of a man stopping knife attack in bank emerges
Footage has been posted on Instagram in the last hour, April 28, showing a man taking down a would-be bank robber. The criminal was rendered impotent in an act of heroism, in what appears to be a bank in the Malaga town of Fuengirola.
The footage, was posted on Instagram by fuengirolasequeja.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐅𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐋𝐀 𝐒𝐄 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐉𝐀 (@fuengirolasequeja)
The hero is seen seizing the hand holding the knife before taking the would-be robber to the floor, at which point other people in the bank come to his aid.
The Instagram account, fuengirolasequeja, on which the video was posted commented:
“Immigrant confronts a man who tried to rob a bank with a knife. When they complain that immigrants only come to take benefits, I have not seen anyone dare to take the knife except this man. He deserves residency at least, bravo”.
We hope to bring you more news as it emerges.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
