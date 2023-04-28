By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 3:05
Image of US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter in Alaska.
Credit: CW2 Cameron Roxberry/Commons Wikimedia Public domain
According to military officials, two U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters crashed to the east of the small community of Healy on Thursday, April 27. They were reportedly returning from Alaska where the choppers had been involved in a training flight.
A tweet from the 11th Airborne Division read: “Two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright, crashed today near Healy, Alaska, returning from a training flight”.
“First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available”, it continued.
The AH-64 typically carries two passengers. According to bnonews.com, there was a total of four crew members on board the two helicopters.
Specifically, Healy is located in Denali Borough, around 180 miles northeast of the Alaskan capital of Anchorage.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
