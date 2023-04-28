By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 3:05

Image of US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter in Alaska. Credit: CW2 Cameron Roxberry/Commons Wikimedia Public domain

The two downed US Army AH-64 Apache helicopters were reportedly returning from a training exercise in Alaska when they crashed.

According to military officials, two U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters crashed to the east of the small community of Healy on Thursday, April 27. They were reportedly returning from Alaska where the choppers had been involved in a training flight.

A tweet from the 11th Airborne Division read: “Two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright, crashed today near Healy, Alaska, returning from a training flight”.

“First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available”, it continued.

First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available. — Eleventh Airborne (@11thAirborneDiv) April 28, 2023

The AH-64 typically carries two passengers. According to bnonews.com, there was a total of four crew members on board the two helicopters.

Specifically, Healy is located in Denali Borough, around 180 miles northeast of the Alaskan capital of Anchorage.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.