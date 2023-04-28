CoinFi merges with another company, concerns arise over potential bearish effects of ETH Upgrade, Signuptoken.com disrupts Crypto Industry

By Guest Writer • 28 April 2023 • 12:00

New technology is always evolving, and this is particularly evident in the DeFi and Fintech sectors, which have seen rapid advancements. These innovations are not limited to software, as companies are also expanding their offerings to include new and improved products or services.

CoinFi, a major Canadian crypto player, recently announced its merger with two other key companies, Coinsquare and Coinsmart, which is expected to strengthen its position in the market. Meanwhile, investors are anticipating another bull run for Ethereum, as it plans to implement the new Shapella Upgrade. This upgrade is expected to bring improvements to the blockchain giant and potentially boost its value.

Additionally, Signuptoken.com aims to transform the crypto buying landscape with its innovative approach. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we can expect further advancements in the DeFi and Fintech industries, driving progress and shaping the future of finance.

Coinsquare, Coinsmart, and CoinFi Merge to form a major Canadian Crypto Player

WonderFi Technologies Inc., Coinsquare Ltd., and CoinSmart Financial Inc., three major Canadian players in the crypto industry, have announced their intention to merge their operations. This merger will create the largest crypto asset trading platform in Canada.

As part of the agreement, Coinsquare shareholders will receive approximately 269 million shares, while CoinSmart’s shareholders will receive approximately 119 million shares. Following the merger, WonderFi shareholders will own 38% of the combined company, with Coinsquare and CoinSmart shareholders owning 43% and 19%, respectively. Additionally, CoinSmart shareholders will be entitled to earn up to $15 million over three years, based on the performance of CoinSmart’s Smartpay.

The merged company will have a registered user base of over 1.65 million Canadians and more than $600 million in assets under custody. The company is expected to have over $50 million in cash and investments after the deal is finalised. This merger is expected to strengthen the Canadian crypto industry, and the combined company is poised to make a significant impact on the industry’s growth and development.

Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade sparks concerns of a Bearish Market

Ethereum is recognized for its continuous innovation and development as a blockchain network. One of its most significant upgrades to date was the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, known as the Ethereum Merge. This change was implemented to improve user experience and reduce environmental impact. However, users were still unable to withdraw their stakes.

The upcoming Shanghai/Shapella Upgrade is expected to address this issue by enabling users to unlock their staking rewards, which will be automatically sent to the validators’ designated addresses. This upgrade is expected to lead to a sale of approximately 1.3 million ETH, valued at around $2.4 billion, which could potentially put downward pressure on Ethereum’s value.

However, some experts believe that the sale may not have a significant impact on the coin’s price. They argue that 1.3 million ETH is only around 20% of the daily average trading volume, and withdrawing staked ether will take several days, which will help to spread out the selling pressure and prevent a sharp price drop. Overall, the Ethereum network continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of its users, and the upcoming Shapella Upgrade is another step in its ongoing development.

Signuptoken.com simplifies the signup process for Crypto Users

Presales are often a costly and exclusive aspect of launching a new cryptocurrency. However, Signuptoken.com offers a more accessible and affordable alternative for anyone looking to invest and secure their financial future. Unlike traditional presale models, Signuptoken.com allows users to simply sign up using their email addresses.

By removing the barrier of presales, the platform aims to make its token accessible to a wider range of investors, including both experienced and new crypto enthusiasts who are looking to create generational wealth. The token’s value is derived from its community and network, which ensures that it is not affected by the unpredictable fluctuations of the regular crypto market.

Currently, the platform has over 3,000 subscribers towards its goal of reaching 1 million, with the aim of creating a community of millionaires. Signuptoken.com offers a prelaunch opportunity for users to register for free and receive notifications when the token goes live.

The evolution and innovation of the cryptocurrency and fintech industries are critical to their sustainability and success. Through activities such as mergers, acquisitions, upgrades, and other technological advancements, these industries can continue to create a secure future for themselves and their clients. Signuptoken.com’s innovative approach to presales is just one example of the ways in which these industries are adapting and evolving to meet the needs of their users.

