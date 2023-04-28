By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 7:36
DGT has done this for bank holiday weekend
Credit: dbauza/Pixabay.com
Police have warned that this weekend also sees the end of the fair in Sevilla and the start of the Spanish Motorcycling Grand Prix in Jerez so access roads to Jerez and Sevilla will be busier than normal.
Tomorrow, Friday 29 the police will begin their special traffic operation which will run from 3 pm until Midnight on Monday, May 1.
In order to ease circulation in the busiest areas over the next four days, the DGT has planned, amongst other measures, the installation of reversible and additional lanes with cones and beaconing in the hours of greatest traffic flow and the establishment of alternative routes.
Road works will be stopped, the holding of sports events and other events which involve the occupation of the road will be limited and the circulation of lorries and vehicles transporting dangerous goods will be restricted.
The aim of these measures is to ease movement of the vehicles on the road over the bank holiday which include people taking long and short trips whose main destination will be coastal and coastal tourists areas in places like Andalucia and Levante, as well as people travelling to their second homes and tourist areas in the mountains.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
