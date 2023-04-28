Double yellow weather warning issued for the Valencian Community for heat and storms

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 20:12

Image of sunny blue sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

The provinces of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón have been issued with a double yellow weather warning by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

With the May bank holiday approaching in Spain, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency issued a double yellow weather warning for the Valencian Community today, Friday, April 28.

The forecast for the provinces of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón indicates that a drop in temperatures is expected to continue, at least, until Tuesday, May 2. There is a chance that it could rain in the afternoon the experts added.

However, this Saturday 29 is expected to be the hottest day of the entire bridge in the region. Although the day will start with cloudy skies and some fog, by 1pm, the first of the two yellow warnings come into force.

High temperatures are forecast throughout the southern coast of Alicante, where thermometers could rise to 36°C. In the Valencian region, values will probably reach around 30 degrees along the entire coast and widely exceed 35 in the interior.

Mañana va a ser el día más cálido del mes y el día más cálido de un mes de abril en la Comunitat Valenciana desde que hay registros. Hay zonas en las que se superarán los 35 ºC, también en localidades próximas al litoral de la mitad sur. pic.twitter.com/kCIG4UWJ7j — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) April 28, 2023

In the northern third of the Community though, there is an increase in the probability of storms. These may be accompanied by locally strong showers, hail, or strong gusts of wind.

As a result, AEMET issued the second weather alert that will be in force from 2pm through to midnight. Aemet also warned that isolated storms can be ruled out in other parts of the regional territory.

MAÑANA a partir de mediodía se pueden producir tormentas que pueden ir acompañadas de chubascos localmente fuertes, granizo o rachas fuertes de viento en Castellón, sobre todo en el interior norte, donde hay aviso amarillo activado. Rayos previstos mañana. pic.twitter.com/saLLVtvHUj — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) April 28, 2023

Sunday, April 30

On Sunday, slightly cloudy skies are expected to predominate in the morning, accompanied by intervals of high clouds. As the afternoon evolves, these clouds will move inland, bringing the possibility of isolated showers.

AEMET also predicted that temperatures will begin to drop, initiating a gradual drop in the mercury that will last for several consecutive days.

In the north of the province of Castellón, a northwesterly wind with very strong gusts is expected at the beginning of the day, although no alert has been activated for now.

Monday, May 1

The May 1 Labour Day holiday will start out with little cloudy or clear skies. During the early hours there will be cloudy intervals in the southern half of the region, without ruling out possible isolated showers.

A slight decrease could occur in the minimum temperatures while the maximums should stay much the same as the day before.

Tuesday, May 2

AEMET did not offer too much information about Tuesday 2 except to indicate that little cloudy or clear skies are expected in the Valencian Community.

Temperatures will continue to drop, with minimums oscillating between 9ºC and 15ºC degrees and maximums between 23ºC and 26ºC.