Fernando Alonso – Swift, and that doesn’t just mean his driving

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 15:43

Swift rumours. Credit: cristiano barni/Shutterstock.com

Stories surrounding the love life of Fernando Alonso are rife, when asked about his latest romance, his reply was short and swift.

Rumour has it that F1 driver Fernando Alonso, 41, and 33-year-old, American pop star Taylor Swift are dating, according to The Daily Mail, Friday, April 28.

Speculation about the couple is not without good reason. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced she has split up with her boyfriend around the same time that Alonso indicated that his relationship with Andrea Schlager was over.

Earlier this week the Spanish, Aston Martin ace added to the gossip when he posted a provocative clip of himself on TikTok.

Alonso can be seen playing Swift’s song ‘Karma’, while looking at his phone before he looks up and winks at the camera.

In what is believed to be a tenuous hint to Swift’s song ’22’, he posted ‘Feeling 33’ under the caption, ‘Race week era’ in reference to Swift’s Eras tour currently underway around Europe.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca he was asked, ‘The Taylor Swift thing is being talked about these days.’

He replied politely but rather swiftly, ‘I tend to keep my personal life separate from my professional life. I prefer not to comment on it.’

Alonso was previously married to singer Raquel Del Rosario but the pair announced their separation in 2011.

Since then he has been linked with Miss Switzerland runner-up Xenia Tchoumitcheva, Linda Morselli an Italian lingerie model and was engaged to journalist Lara Alvarez.

For the time being Alonso is keeping things under wraps as he focuses on his Formula One season, where he is currently lying third behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.