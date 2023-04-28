Five European nations agree to lift their blockades on the transit of Ukrainian food exports

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 21:49

A deal has been reached, in principle, to lift the temporary blockades on the transit of Ukrainian food exports implemented by five European nations.

As announced by the European Commission this Friday, April 28, five European nations have agreed, in principle, to lift their blockade on the transit of Ukrainian food exports.

Specifically, the governments of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Hungary will all remove the temporary bans they implemented after farmers raised complaints about the entry of cheaper produce.

Grain and other Ukrainian products are traditionally exported via routes through the Black Sea. However, the conflict with Russia and the subsequent military activities in the region have forced exports to be moved overland using routes through neighbouring countries.

The problem subsequently arose of products entering the markets at a cheaper price. Members of the EU voted to allow the import of goods from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions with customs and official inspections also being scrapped.

This led to serious protests by farmers in the five aforementioned nations after the price of similar home-produced products slumped. In order to appease their agricultural sector, restrictions were placed on these imports from Ukraine.

A tweet from Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU Trade Commissioner, read: “The EU Commission has reached an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukraine agri-food products. We have acted to address concerns of both farmers in neighbouring EU countries and Ukraine”.

On May 18, the current Black Sea initiative is due to be renewed, although there is major uncertainty over Moscow’s desire to approve it.