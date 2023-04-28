Former glamour model Jodie Marsh has been questioned by animal agency, the RSPCA.

By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 11:51

Former Glamour Model Jodie Marsh has been questioned by the RSPA.. Credit: ori_gina_lart

The former glamour model claimed that the animal agency had visited her at home on her farm after she had taken her pet Meerkat to the pub.

She said she took the animal with her when she went to the pub because it “cried if I left her.”

Jodie wasn’t happy with the visit. She keeps 250 rescued animals on her farm and says they are all “well cared for.”

She went on to say that the reason for the visit was due to a cruel troll “No one made a fuss or complained about her (Mabel) everyone is very supportive, but I have a troll – I think it is a woman – who is just out to cause trouble.

She also hit out at officers on her Instagram account saying, “We have just had 2 full hours of our day wasted by the RSPCA, APHA and some woman from trading standards.”

“And it’s all because of my obsessed lunatic stalker. They turned up here mob-handed and demanded to see our animals. She also confirmed the team was looking into reports that she has an Emu with a tube stuck in its neck, causing it distress. The tube she said, is a feeding tube which was put on the Emu so it wouldn’t die.

Many of the animals cared for on Jodie’s farm are believed to be unwanted, or in danger of being put to sleep or slaughtered. She spends her time at the farm helping to bring the injured or sick animals back to full health.