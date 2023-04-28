Horrific road smash in Northern Ireland kills four and injures three

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 11:01

three dean in road smash. Credit: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

A road accident in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland has left three people dead and four injured.

The incident happened near Aughnacloy, just after 7 am on Thursday, April 27. It is believed that the accident involved a lorry and a minibus carrying a number of people, according to The Irish Times.

An official statement from the authorities said, ‘The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that three people have sadly died following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy this morning.

‘Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage. Four casualties have been taken to hospital.’

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Colm Gildernew, expressed his sorrow at the loss of lives, ‘first and foremost my thoughts are with everyone involved in today’s tragic accident here on the A5 just outside Aughnacloy.’

‘This news will devastate families and communities and friends and my thoughts are with each and every one of them.’

The scene of the accident is a notorious black spot, Mr Gildernew added, ‘the A5 is a road that has seen multiple tragedies over many years and each and every one of those tragedies is an individual disaster for every family and community involved, and it is time that we seen this A5 road completed and made safe to allow people to travel on it in safety.’

Daniel McCrossan ,SDLP West Tyrone MLA commented, ‘I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened.

‘I am absolutely heartbroken for the families involved, this is a needless loss of life that has devastated our community and hit everyone very hard.’

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s David Nichol, confirmed that three fire engines attended the scene, ‘my heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the three people who lost their lives following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy this morning.’

‘NIFRS was called to the incident involving two vehicles at 7.21 am on Thursday, April 27 2023, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Police Service of Northern Ireland.

‘Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue casualties from their vehicles and they were then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.’

It was later discovered that inappropriate photographs of the fatal collision had been displayed on social media platforms, leading Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, Mid Ulster District Commander, to issue a statement.

He said, ‘three people have sadly lost their lives in this tragic collision and our thoughts are with their family and friends today. Do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images.’