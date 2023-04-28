Hungary’s top military commander dismissed from his position with no explanation

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 0:38

Image of Lieutenant-General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. Credit: www.eeas.europa.eu

Lieutenant-General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi was removed as head of Hungary’s military without an explanation.

According to a presidential decree, Lieutenant-General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi was removed from his position as head of Hungary’s military this Thursday, April 27. No official explanation was offered for his dismissal.

Signed by President Katalin Novak, a decree in Hungary’s official gazette read: “With effect from April 27, I have dismissed Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the commander of the Hungarian Defense Forces, from his position”.

A new law approved by Victor Orban’s government in January subsequently made it possible for military officers aged over 45 to be fired by Budapest’s Defence Minister. Ruszin-Szendi is among several hundred officers to have fallen victim to this ruling.

This removal of Western-oriented pro-NATO officers has been labelled a ‘purge’ by Hungarian opposition parties while Orban’s side claims it is simply rejuvenating the country’s armed forces.

When he was appointed in 2019 by Janos Ader, Novak’s predecessor, Ruszin-Szendi became the youngest-ever commander in the Hungarian military, as reported by hungarytoday.hu.

A statement released by the Defense Ministry said that the dismissed officer: “will continue to serve his country in another field”. It added that Hungary’s 52-year-old military representative to NATO and the EU, Gabor Borondi, will fill the vacant role.

The government recently said that it wanted to create: “a performance-dependent competitive situation” in the military. That has led to substantial spending on defence this year accompanied by a large upheaval among the army’s senior ranks.

Orban has continuously refused to allow Hungary to become involved in any of the initiatives to provide aid and arms to Ukraine. He also prohibited the use of his territory as a transit area for equipment bound for his neighbouring nation.

However, video footage supposedly recorded in February at Hungary’s Gyor-Per airport purports to show helicopters destined for Ukraine. The video was published on the Atlatszo investigative site today. A denial was immediately issued by the Defence Ministry. It claimed that the helicopters had been refused entry to Hungarian airspace.

Similar claims were made by the US news outlet Politico earlier this month. They suggested that unverified leaked military intelligence documents indicated that Western allies were being allowed to use Hungarian airspace to ship arms to Ukraine, according to insiderpaper.com.