Invest in Real-World Silver, Gold, and Platinum Bars with Sparklo (SPRK)

By Guest Writer • 28 April 2023 • 9:30

Customers can purchase fractionalized NFTs backed by genuine gold, silver, and platinum bars through the cutting-edge investing platform Sparklo. With the ability to purchase and trade fractionalized NFTs, investors can access real luxury investments previously out of reach. In this article, we will highlight key aspects of the Sparklo project.

The Sparklo (SPRK) Roadmap

Sparklo has a clear roadmap for its future development that consists of three stages. The SPRK smart contract will be created in the first stage, followed by website design and development, smart contract auditing, research and data gathering, and marketing efforts. The presale will go live during this stage, allowing investors to get in early on the project.

During the second stage, the Sparklo team will focus on key tasks such as completing the KYC process for the founder, locking up team tokens, locking liquidity, and listing on Uniswap. The team will also apply to be listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap and create and audit the staking smart contract. Additionally, a staking app will be released, and the platform will be marketed.

In the third and final stage, Sparklo will form partnerships and release a beta version of the platform. The team will also apply to be listed on a centralised exchange and aim to be listed in the top 250 on CoinMarketCap. A special burn event will occur, and the team will renounce ownership.

Additional features of Sparklo (SPRK) as it rocks the Crypto Space

Sparklo has successfully been audited by Interfi Network, ensuring the safety and security of its users. Its development team has also announced a successful application for KYC. The result of this will be published on their website. Use the link attached to the end of this article to follow updates on the Sparklo project.

Not only does Sparklo allow users to invest in these precious metals, but it will partner with jewellery stores to bring new products to market. However, this means that investors will first have access to new luxury products and discounts.

Sparklo also has a transparent tokenomics system, with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The presale will receive 60% of the tokens, followed by staking incentives at 8%, marketing at 8%, exchange listings at 10%, the team at 9%, and the advisory team at 5%.

Sparklo (SPRK) Token Presale

The Sparklo presale presents an early bird opportunity to invest in this groundbreaking project at just $0.015 per token.

Investing in the Sparklo presale offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain early access to this game-changing digital asset, increasing the potential for significant returns as the project gains traction.

To participate in the Sparklo presale, interested investors will need an Ethereum wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens. They can then purchase ETH from a cryptocurrency exchange and visit the Sparklo website to sign up on the presale portal. After connecting their Ethereum wallet and choosing the investment amount, they can confirm the transaction and receive their Sparklo tokens.

Overall, Sparklo provides a unique opportunity for investors to invest in real-world silver, gold, and platinum bars through a secure and innovative platform. Sparklo will be valuable to any investment portfolio with potential growth and early investment opportunities.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido