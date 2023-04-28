Irish citizen killed while reportedly fighting against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 3:49

Image of a soldier in Ukraine. Credit: Telegram Луганська ОВА/OFFICIAL

An Irish citizen identified as Finbar Cafferkey was reportedly killed while fighting the Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

According to the BBC on Thursday, April 27, an Irish citizen identified as Finbar Cafferkey was killed in eastern Ukraine. His family informed the Irish broadcaster RTÉ of his death.

Mr Cafferkey was said to be originally from Achill Island in western County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland and aged over 40. He reportedly travelled to Ukraine to offer his help to the local armed forces in their conflict with Russia.

Previously, he was believed to have fought on the side of the Kurds in Syria against the Islamic State terrorist organisation.

The circumstances of Finbar Cafferkey’s death have not been released but, according to RTÉ, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs was aware of his death and is providing consular assistance.

In October last year, the death of another Irishman, 23-year-old Rory Mason, was reported in Ukraine by tass.ru.

Russian officials claimed late last year to have identified a large number of foreign fighters from at least 34 different countries operating in Ukraine since the conflict began on February 24, 2022.