James Corden’s final farewell to the Late Late Show

By David Laycork • 28 April 2023 • 21:28

Corden waves an emotional farewell to the Late Late Show, which he has hosted for eight years.

James Cordon sang an emotional farewell to the Late Late Show last night, Thursday, April 27 with special guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles helping to bring a little havoc to proceedings.

As reported by GordonsNews on Twitter: “James Cordon has ended his eight-year run on the Late Late Show after his final episode.

Cordon was quoted as saying: “I want to take this minute right now in prime time to thank everybody who has worked here on the show with this family, this team, I love you so much. I will miss you.”

It was a show of mixed emotions with Corden choking up at the piano as well as delivering a heartfelt speech calling for America, his adopted home, to set aside their differences and come together.

He implored the nation to keep a positive view of their fellow citizens, even if they held differing opinions. He went on to say, as quoted by the BBC: “There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences, and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy, because if you do it’s out there.”

The show also featured the aforementioned chaos, as Will Ferrell and Harry Styles were seen to smash up Cordon’s desk and there were a plethora of other guests. These included fellow talk show hosts David Letterman and Jimmy Fallon, actor Tom Cruise and even President Joe Biden.

Corden has hosted an impressive list of celebrities over the years, and sang with most of them in his popular Carpool Karaoke series. Those guests included Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder, Adele and Billie Eilish.

James Corden has come under some fire of late. There have been increasing numbers of reports of his behaviour off-screen being rather less amenable than the bubbly and friendly character we have seen on the show. But he has been a popular host for the Late Late Show and is very likely to remain a TV fixture for years to come.