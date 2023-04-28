King’s Champion and Sceptre bearers named in UK

By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 9:13

King’s Champion and Sceptre bearers named. Credit: https://www.britishmuseum.org/collection/object/P_1856-0308-70/public domain uploads Wikimedia commons

Buckingham Place has announced the names of the people who will be the King’s champion and who will carry the royal sceptre.

The honour will go to farmer, Francis Dymoke who will act as the King’s champion during the coronation on 6 May.

The role began during the reign of William the Conqueror. The Champion’s duty was to ride a horse into Westminster Hall during the King’s banquet and challenge anyone to a fight who denied the sovereign’s right to the throne.

Mr Dymoke is a farmer and is the 34th generation of his family to farm the Scrivelsby country estate in Lincolnshire.

The person who will carry the royal sphere has been named as Baroness Floella Benjamin, the author and peer. She will carry King Charles’ sceptre during the ceremony. It is usually known as the Rod of Equity and Mercy and represents the King’s spiritual role in his sovereignty.

The Baroness said, “ I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic coronation ceremony.”

“To be selected to carry the Sovereeign’s Sceptre with Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced.”

A recent poll suggests that almost half of the people of the UK feel that King Charles is doing a good job in his new role.