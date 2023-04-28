Man’s body discovered lying in road in Wolverhampton

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 13:58

Wolverhampton mystery. Credit: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

A man was discovered lying in the middle of the road, in an incident which has so far vexed police.

On Friday, April 28 Police were called to Tettenhall, in Wolverhampton, just before 4 am, after they received calls from worried residents according to The Sun.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was attended to by emergency services but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained by West Midlands Police, who have closed the road as the investigation continues.