More than 50 records broken as Spain swelters in ‘abnormal’ temperatures

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 2:24

Image of sunny sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

Records have been broken across Spain as the country currently basks in temperatures more typical of July.

More than 50 records were reportedly broken on Thursday, April 27, as temperatures more typical of July hit Spain. According to the weather experts from eltiempo.es, the current heatwave should last until at least Sunday 30.

They affirmed that this phenomenon has a recurrence period of once every 150 or 200 years. Cordoba experienced 38.8ºC on Thursday while the mercury reached 37.8º in Sevilla, breaking all temperature records to date in the process.

Meteorologist Mar Gómez explained at a press conference that these high values occurred as the result of stability on the surface due to an anticyclone. This inhibits the formation of clouds and prevents the development of rain, which subsequently gives rise to high temperatures with clear skies.

It also produces a high rate of solar radiation and a very high or extreme risk of fire in a large part of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands she warned.

“This stability does not encounter any obstacle”, Gómez pointed out. She explained how a combination of factors caused an overheating of the air mass that can be compared to “an oven” that made temperatures soar to record highs.

So far, “more than 20 records” for maximum temperatures in April have been broken up to this Wednesday afternoon. These included Cordoba airport, where it reached 35ºC, breaking the previous record of 34ºC.

#Análisis

El episodio de #calor que estamos experimentando no para de batir #récords. Las máximas ayer alcanzaron valores muy altos. El miércoles, la más alta se alcanzó en El Granado, Huelva, con 37.6ºC. En muchas zonas de Sevilla y Córdoba estuvieron por encima de los 36ºC. pic.twitter.com/z7q8sXur1y — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) April 27, 2023

In Jerez de la Frontera, which has collected weather data since 1946, its old record was beaten by more than one degree. Records for very high minimum temperatures have also been smashed in places such as the airports of Zaragoza and Lugo.

Both weather stations, which have data from the 1940s and 1950s respectively, recorded a minimum of 15.9ºC in Zaragoza and 14.2ºC in Lugo. “These are not tropical nights, but they are records”, insisted the meteorologist, who expects minimum temperatures of no less than 20ºC to be recorded this Friday 28.

Within the framework of this current episode, Mar Gómez predicted that this Friday will be the warmest day of April yet. Temperatures could rise again, although in fewer areas she stressed.

#ÚltimaHora El calor aún irá a más el viernes. El fin de semana comenzarán a bajar tanto máximas como mínimas con la llegada de aire más frío en capas medias de la atmósfera. El domingo el descenso será más significativo y a partir de entonces, volverán a subir en muchas zonas. pic.twitter.com/0djUVXBaED — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) April 27, 2023

Some places could also lose “a few degrees”, such as Extremadura, the Cantabrian Sea, the east of the country, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, and on the northern plateau. However, the Guadalquivir Valley can expect 37ºC and around 36ºC in La Mancha in Albacete.

From Saturday 29 onwards, there will be a “thermal relief” in the west of Spain and in points in the far north. Temperatures will rise in the Mediterranean though, where, in Murcia for example, they could reach 37ºC.

The meteorologist predicted that the “most important” and almost generalised drop will come on Sunday 30. The heat will drop from over 30ºC in the interior of the country to 25ºC. “It is a much more bearable value”, said Gómez, who pointed out however that it will continue to exceed 30ºC in Extremadura, Andalucia, and Murcia.

This relief from the heat will only be temporary though because temperatures are expected to rise again on Tuesday, May 2, but not as much as this week. “This heat is more typical of July than of the end of April. And we are also noticing it at night. The minimum temperatures in some localities will not go below 20ºC”, she indicated.

In this context of heat and no rainfall, Gómez warned that the risk of fires will increase during these days to a situation that “could well correspond to the summer months”.

“The maps are quite shocking”, added eltiempo.es meteorologist Mario Picazo, who also warned of fires as serious as in an episode of heat during the summer months.

Similarly, Gómez pointed out the high level of ultraviolet radiation and called for caution at this time of year when people are less aware of the dangers of the sun.

An “extraordinary” situation like the current one, with thermal anomalies in many areas of more than 15ºC above normal, “is not common,” Picazo stated. In the case of Madrid, 31ºC is reached in April once every 200 years; in Zaragoza, once every 200 years it can reach 33ºC he pointed out.

🌡 Madrid, por ejemplo, los posibles 31ºC de máxima sólo se darían cada más de 200 años. — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) April 27, 2023

He insisted that this is a “very atypical, very anomalous situation that could previously occur at the most two or three times”, but that now, it could become: “a new normal due to climate change”, something that currently has a period of return of more than 200 years, as reported by 20minutos.es.