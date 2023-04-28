Parents put up awning in the playgrounds of schools in Malaga to combat the heat

By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 10:01
UParents put up awning in the playgrounds of schools in Malaga to combat the heat.
Unknown/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
This has meant many parents in Malaga are concerned about the effects of the heat on their children whilst they are at school.
Many educational centres don’t have the facilities to combat extreme heat, and this has led to parents putting up the awnings in school playgrounds to protect children whilst they are outdoors, The money from the awnings has come from the parents themselves through the parent’s association AMPAS.
Many AMPAS say that they are going to buy fans or install air conditioners, but most of the facilities in infant and primary schools would not support the electrical installation.
However, the Andalucian government has confirmed that they are installing systems in thirty schools through their bioclimate plan which will see the installation of adiabatic cooling systems.
The cooling systems will also have the support of photovoltaic solar energy in a total of 430 schools in Andalucía with a programmed budget of 140 million euros, which focuses precisely on the areas with the greatest climatic severity.
In the province of Malaga, the government point out that a total of 30 installations are being carried out of which 20 are in infant and primary schools and 20 in secondary schools. Of these, twenty-five are under construction, three have been contracted and work is about to begin and the other two are under contract.
The initiative comes before the Aemet forecasts of high temperatures over the coming days throughout Andalucía.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.