Parents put up awning in the playgrounds of schools in Malaga to combat the heat

By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 10:01

UParents put up awning in the playgrounds of schools in Malaga to combat the heat. Unknown/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

The high temperatures and heat have arrived early this year

This has meant many parents in Malaga are concerned about the effects of the heat on their children whilst they are at school.

Many educational centres don’t have the facilities to combat extreme heat, and this has led to parents putting up the awnings in school playgrounds to protect children whilst they are outdoors, The money from the awnings has come from the parents themselves through the parent’s association AMPAS.

Many AMPAS say that they are going to buy fans or install air conditioners, but most of the facilities in infant and primary schools would not support the electrical installation.

However, the Andalucian government has confirmed that they are installing systems in thirty schools through their bioclimate plan which will see the installation of adiabatic cooling systems.

The cooling systems will also have the support of photovoltaic solar energy in a total of 430 schools in Andalucía with a programmed budget of 140 million euros, which focuses precisely on the areas with the greatest climatic severity.

In the province of Malaga, the government point out that a total of 30 installations are being carried out of which 20 are in infant and primary schools and 20 in secondary schools. Of these, twenty-five are under construction, three have been contracted and work is about to begin and the other two are under contract.

The initiative comes before the Aemet forecasts of high temperatures over the coming days throughout Andalucía.