Premier League title race – Manchester City grab key victory

By David Laycork • 28 April 2023 • 0:45
Erling Haaland celebrates another goal
Credit: Twitter @ManCity
Manchester City claimed a key victory in the Premier League title race, as they swept aside Arsenal yesterday, April 26, winning 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
Kevin De Bruyne scored early with a low shot into the corner from a Haaland assist. John Stones landed a trade mark header just before halftime before Kevin De Bruyne got his brace with the ever-present Haaland providing the assist once again. Rob Holding was able to salvage something for Arsenal, with a goal on 86 minutes but it was Norwegian, of course, who put the icing on the City cake, with a very late 4th goal, assisted by Phil Foden.
As reported on Twitter by Guardian Sport: “City pick Arsenal’s hopes apart”.
The Football Weekly Extra podcast is here.
⚽ City pick Arsenal's hopes apart⚽ Chelsea's misery rumbles on⚽ Sheffield United are promoted⚽ Spurs sack their interim boss
Join @maxrushden, @bglendenning, @NickyBandini and @JFfutbol https://t.co/ZRbUeCBDKb
— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) April 27, 2023
Now Manchester City lie 2 points behind Arsenal, with 2 matches in hand and Erling Haaland draws one goal short of equalling Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s Premier League season record of 34 goals.
Here you can see Haaland’s goal courtesy of Manchester City on Twitter.
.@ErlingHaaland rounds off a dazzling victory! 💥 pic.twitter.com/F4iTn6ZGm5
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023
Arsenal, who have led the Premier League for much of the season, at times by a large margin, will have to lick their wound and prepare to fight now for what looked to be inevitably theirs.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who once worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and who has led Arsenal through a dazzling season so far had to admit that they were beaten by the better side.
BBC Sport posted this video of Arteta on Twitter after the match:
“The stats at the start of the season suggested we were going to finish sixth or seventh.”
“Mikel Arteta keeps things in perspective after Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City”.
As Arteta is keen to point out in the above post-match interview there are still 5 match days left this season and anything can happen. But to look at the fixtures, it may be that Arsenal have slightly tougher games left to play.
However you look at it, we are in for another thrilling title race.
