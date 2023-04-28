President Vladimir Putin included on list of Russian citizens banned from entering Moldova

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 0:59

Image of Moldovan PM Dorin Recean. Credit: Wikipedia - By Parlamentul Republicii Moldova on Flickr

A list of Russian citizens banned from entering the Republic of Moldova includes President Vladimir Putin.

During an interview with TV8 this Thursday, April 27, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be allowed into the republic. “We have a long list and we keep sending them back home”, he explained.

Rechan stressed that Moldova has a “list of Russian citizens” who are prohibited from entering the country, including the President of Russia. He noted that this “long list” is not public and that a number of officials only learned about being on it when they actually tried to enter the republic.

“At some point, we will make a public list, at the moment the mechanism that works today is enough. I don’t know if I have to waste the state’s resources to make a list”, the prime minister continued.

“I assure you that no one who was not supposed to enter has entered. All those who propagate and sow war, we will close their mouths”, declared Recean. According to the prime minister, Russia must respect the citizens and institutions of the Republic of Moldova.

Earlier, the Russian authorities declared an employee of the Moldovan embassy persona non grata and denied entry to some officials of the republic’s officials.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, this decision was made in response to the “regular anti-Russian statements” made in Moldova, as well as the accession of Chisinau to the EU sanctions lists, the defendants of which are Russians, as reported by gazeta.ru.