Putin launches fresh wave of early morning missile attacks across Ukraine

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 10:04
Russia blames Ukraine for deaths.
Credit: PNA Telegram
In the early hours of Friday, April 28, the people of Ukraine were subject to another barrage of missiles, latest reports suggest at least five people have been killed, reported The Daily Mail.
It is believed that Putin launched in excess of 20 cruise missiles and two drones before dawn, which targeted cities and towns across Ukraine.
The central town of Uman was targeted when two cruise missiles struck a nine-storey residential building which killed three people and left another eight wounded.
A 75-year-old woman was among those who died. She had been asleep in a neighbouring block of flats, medics reported that she died from the shockwave of the explosion which caused internal bleeding.
Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, posted a message online and reported that a private house in the city of Dnipro was also hit, killing a 31-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter.
For the first time in nearly two months, Kyiv was also attacked. At 4 am air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv.
Ukraine’s air defences took out 11 cruise missiles and two drones in what would have undoubtedly taken a devasting toll on innocent lives and the city.
One of the distraught victims told how she and her children had narrowly cheated death, ‘A missile hit our block of flats. We are all covered in blood. All windows were shattered.’
‘Children were sleeping here. They are all alive. We are all covered in blood. I got so scared. I hate you, bloody [Russians], I hate you.’
Missile strikes and explosions were reported across the country, including the towns of Kremenchuk and Poltava, and Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine.
Ukraine claimed to have destroyed 21 out of 23 of the incoming cruise missiles, including two military drones.
When news of the civilian deaths was made known, Russia immediately retaliated and blamed the destruction of residential buildings on incompetent Ukrainian air defences.
Russian Propagandist and TV presenter, Vladimir Solovyov boasted, ‘In Uman, the valiant defenders laid down almost the entire entrance of a nine-story building while Russian missiles reached the [targeted] storage facilities without hindrance.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.