Putin launches fresh wave of early morning missile attacks across Ukraine

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 10:04

Russia blames Ukraine for deaths. Credit: PNA Telegram

A fresh wave of missiles has hit residential areas in Ukraine in yet another indiscriminate attack from Russia.

In the early hours of Friday, April 28, the people of Ukraine were subject to another barrage of missiles, latest reports suggest at least five people have been killed, reported The Daily Mail.

It is believed that Putin launched in excess of 20 cruise missiles and two drones before dawn, which targeted cities and towns across Ukraine.

The central town of Uman was targeted when two cruise missiles struck a nine-storey residential building which killed three people and left another eight wounded.

A 75-year-old woman was among those who died. She had been asleep in a neighbouring block of flats, medics reported that she died from the shockwave of the explosion which caused internal bleeding.

Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, posted a message online and reported that a private house in the city of Dnipro was also hit, killing a 31-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter.

For the first time in nearly two months, Kyiv was also attacked. At 4 am air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine’s air defences took out 11 cruise missiles and two drones in what would have undoubtedly taken a devasting toll on innocent lives and the city.

One of the distraught victims told how she and her children had narrowly cheated death, ‘A missile hit our block of flats. We are all covered in blood. All windows were shattered.’

‘Children were sleeping here. They are all alive. We are all covered in blood. I got so scared. I hate you, bloody [Russians], I hate you.’

Missile strikes and explosions were reported across the country, including the towns of Kremenchuk and Poltava, and Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine.

Ukraine claimed to have destroyed 21 out of 23 of the incoming cruise missiles, including two military drones.

When news of the civilian deaths was made known, Russia immediately retaliated and blamed the destruction of residential buildings on incompetent Ukrainian air defences.

Russian Propagandist and TV presenter, Vladimir Solovyov boasted, ‘In Uman, the valiant defenders laid down almost the entire entrance of a nine-story building while Russian missiles reached the [targeted] storage facilities without hindrance.’