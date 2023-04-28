SHOCK as two beaches in Costa del Sol are closed down

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 16:28
Two beach closures this summer.
Credit: lunamarina/Shutterstock.com
Disappointed holidaymakers have been told the Torrebermeja and Las Gaviotas beaches are expected to remain closed until July according to the local council as work continues on the Malapesquera breakwater, as reported by The Sun, Friday, April 28.
Encarnación Cortés, a local councillor commented that the bars in the beach area will be unaffected and that the ban only refers to the beach itself. It should be noted that the beaches in question will be, open over the weekends but closed to the public during the week.
In a statement she said, ‘We have also agreed with the company to open the affected beaches to the public during the weekends, from Friday at noon, when the trucks cease their activity, and we will condition the sand as quickly as possible for the arrival of the users.
‘During the next few weeks, these beaches will not give tourists the good image they are used to, but it is a work that has been in demand by the beach sector for many years: the expansion of the dam will undoubtedly benefit the stabilization of this strip of the Benalmádena coastline.
Next summer we will begin to experience the positive consequences of this action, and the affected beach entrepreneurs have received the news of the imminent start of the works with satisfaction, even though they are aware that they will be affected during its execution.’
One disgruntled holidaymaker commented on Tripadvisor, ‘Now realise it is going to be very disappointing being woken at 7.30 am weekdays & seeing lorries & boulders being dumped, noisy & no peace.
‘We will visit Tui shop tomorrow to take advice. Not happy!’
The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition was asked to postpone the works over the summer period but refused the request and insisted that the work carry on.
