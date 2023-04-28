Spain cracks down with new rules for rowdy Brits with hefty fines

By John Ensor • 28 April 2023 • 14:49
New rules for anti-social behaviour.
CREDIT: Magaluf Facebook @magalufff
Authorities in Magaluf, Mallorca and Ibiza have warned that under new rules, out-of-control holidaymakers could face fines of €3,000 (£2,644), as reported by The Daily Star, Friday, April 28.
Following warnings from Amsterdam and Lanzarote, other Spanish authorities are set to follow suit. They too have had enough of anti-social behaviour such as being drunk and too loud in public.
Next week, authorities in Palma, Mallorca, are bringing in new rules in regard to the Law on Excesses designed to improve the safety of locals and other holidaymakers according to Palma Local Police.
The council has announced that fines will be eligible for infringements including, illegal massages, street vending, street drinking, pub crawls and noise pollution, and in extreme cases fines of up to €600,000.
The huge fines are a reminder to local vendors with regard to the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Part of the new drive will affect British holidaymakers who will be restricted to just six drinks a day, only available alongside their lunch and dinner even at all-inclusive hotels. This will come as a shock to many British vacationers who were expecting a cheeky drink by the pool.
The clean-up campaign will begin on Monday, May 1, and will continue until October 15. The new rules have been enforced in Magaluf, Majorca, and some areas of Ibiza.
